Breakfast drives support for United Way

United Way North Okanagan is kicking off the fall giving season with the annual Drive-Thru Breakfast.

Become part of the change, and make an investment in your community by grabbing breakfast on your way to work or school on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Vernon Atrium between 6 and 9 a.m. There is something for everyone – even your pooch.

“We have been reviewing community priorities in the towns and cities that we support and we are convinced that in order to move the needle on poverty and social fabric related issues we need to invest more,” said Linda Yule, Executive Director, United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap. “But we need your help to ensure we can meet these commitments on behalf of the community”.

Funds raised at events such as the Drive-Thru Breakfast and through workplace giving programs are invested right back into the community and assist our Community Partners with providing services that are vital to children, families, seniors and those facing challenges.

United Way NOCS meets with Community Partners, other community groups and stakeholders annually to discuss underlying social issues the region.

“The most common theme is that the status quo will not carry our communities into the future,” said Yule. “Your United Way is a force for change and we need you to come along with us to make our communities stronger, healthier, more inclusive and a better place to live and play.”

There are many ways to be a part of the change and make an investment in the community. It’s as easy as becoming an ‘Everyday Hero’ by committing to donate a $1 per day in 2017, or stepping up to become a Leadership Donor. Whether it is an ‘Every Day Hero’ gift of $365, or a Leadership Gift of over $1,000, each and every donation becomes a part of our Community Fund and could help provide after-school care for a child, counselling for someone who has been affected by violence, or to build strong, resilient families.

Be a part of the change and make an investment in your community. Join us in reaching our vision of a healthy, caring, inclusive community.