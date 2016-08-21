Getting to know: Wild Son

Wild Son is a Kelowna-based folk/rock band that is set to release a new acoustic EP this fall.

Wild Son is a folk/rock band from Kelowna, B.C. The four-piece band is composed of band members Kieran McCaffrey (vocals and guitar), Aaron Desilva (bassist and backup vocals), Mitch Howanyk (violinist, mandolin and backing vocals), and Cam Wilks (drummer). They are due to release a new acoustic EP this fall.

Q: How did the band meet and form?

A: “Kieran McCaffrey and Cam Wilks started the drum and guitar duo Wild Son in Winnipeg the spring of 2011. They moved to Kelowna to pursue their music, adding Cam’s university friend Mitch Howanyk on fiddle. Lastly Aaron DeSilva was added to the group, a lifelong friend of Kieran.”

Q: Do you remember what the first song was that the band ever played together?

A: “The first song we ever wrote together was What it’s Been, but I think the first one we performed was Don’t Follow Me. They are both on our self-titled debut album.”

Q: Who or what has made the biggest impact on your life?

A: “I think for all of us music is and has always been our lives and has impacted the way we live more than anything else.”

Q: I heard that the band won Kelowna Now’s best of Kelowna 2016. How did you react when you found that out?

A: We were excited and honoured that the community has voted us into the top three for several years and it was a goal of ours to win the Gold, so thank you to all who voted!”

Q: Out of all of the places that the band has toured, which location is most significant to you?

A: “Our most recent Yukon/Alaska tour was incredible and we were privileged to be in the company of great people and beautiful scenery. I think if we asked everyone in the band it would be a toss-up, as our Bermuda trip was one to remember as well.”

Q: Where do you hope to see yourself 10 years from now?

A: “We would like to be touring as much of the world as we can, expanding our music and influences.”

Q: If you could go back in time and relive one event in history, what event would it be and why?

A: “Woodstock — it was an amazing time in music and in history. Watching those bands perform would have been life-changing.”

Q: What has been your biggest moment so far as a band?

A: “Releasing our debut album on vinyl and raising $10,000 through our crowd-funding campaign towards the production of it.”

Q: What’s your number-one pet peeve?

A: “Bad sound at live shows.”

Q: Any upcoming shows?

A: “We will be playing at the World Music Festival in West Kelowna August 27. All upcoming events and music are available through www.wildson.ca.”

Aniko Forgo is a Kalamalka Secondary graduate who conducts Q&As with local musicians in the ongoing feature Getting to Know.