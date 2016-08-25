Splash brings infusion of cash

Sveva Caetani loved a good garden party.

The spirit of the celebrated Vernon artist was felt Thursday, Aug. 18 at the fifth annual A Splash of Red fundraiser, held in the gardens and grounds of the grand mansion once owned by the Caetani family, now run as a cultural centre, providing artist residencies, studios and events.

This year’s Splash saw more than 120 guests arrive at the gardens to enjoy live jazz guitar music while sipping Prosecco, imbibing Italian delicacies, and admiring art created by some of the Okanagan’s finest talents.

After a sit-down, three-course meal, masterfully served on large wine barrel trays by Basket Case Picnics, the evening auction began.

Presided over by expert auctioneer Paul Bielby, the auction saw bids reach as high as $3,600 for Michelle's Loughery's encaustic piece Inside Out and $3,300 for Heidi Thompson’s brilliant Orange Flame acrylic on canvas, along with free-will donations and raffle draw prizes, bringing the tally raised to more than $25,000.

“We still, of course, have all of the final billing to come in, but we are optimistic that 2016 has been the best and most successful year yet for the Caetani Centre’s Splash of Red,” said the centre’s executive director Susan Brandoli.

Funds from the Splash are slated for a new sprinkler system to open up the house to the public and greater community use.

“We have received such great community support for this cause, from sponsors, artists, attendees and volunteers,” said Brandoli.

“I think Sveva would be happy to see the place finally beginning to open up.”