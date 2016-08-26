Artist workshop is for the birds

School children hold up their paper birds made in a workshop conducted by New Delhi artist/conservationist Niharika Rajput.

Have a birder in the family?

As bird watching becomes more popular, youth are getting in on the action, observing our avian friends.

On Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m., youth ages five to 16 can create wire and paper birds with Niharika Rajput.

Rajput is visiting the area from New Delhi, India as the Caetani Cultural Centre and Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s current Fresh!AiR artist in residence.

Open to children and their families, Rajput’s workshop will be running alongside Allan Brook’s Jr. Nature Sketchclub.

A graduate from Delhi University with a bachelor of arts honours in English literature, Rajput is a visual artist and a creative conservationist.

She is continuously working on projects related to bird conservation. Through her art and creative work, she hopes to raise awareness of bird extinction and endangerment caused by global warming, loss of habitat and telephone towers, to name but a few.

Her passion for birds and conservationism is emphasized in her artwork, as she draws inspiration from nature and the avian world.

Participants will have the choice of sketching, or modelling, during the workshop, which will include one sketchbook, pencil or wire and paper bird supplies per family.

Cost for ABNC members is free and non-members $5. No pre-registration is required.