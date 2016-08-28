  • Connect with Us

New Celtic women’s choir seeks members

  • posted Aug 28, 2016 at 1:00 AM

Vernon’s Center Stage Performing Arts Academy has announced that it will be facilitating a new choir at its studio in the fall.

The Celtic Cara  (which means friendship) will join together women’s voices in beautiful melodies and harmonies as members sing new and beloved songs from the countries of Ireland and Scotland.

This new ladies ensemble will be directed by award winning choral director Terry Logan.

“Terry’s years of experience in choral conducting as well as being a registered voice teacher  and accompanist will lend to a high calibre ensemble that will culminate in a beautiful concert each spring,” said Charity Van Gameren, Center Stage owner.

Women interested in auditioning for the choir can contact Van Gameren at charitycenterstage@shaw.ca or visit centerstageperformingartsacademy.com.

 

