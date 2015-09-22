Catch a show at Creekside

Afro-Latin dance band Mazacote play the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country during this year's ArtWalk Sept. 10.

Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre will host an eclectic range of shows this fall, ranging from comedy to family, rock and country music.

The theatre launches its fall performance series during ArtWalk with a West Coast Latin-style dance band, Mazacote, Sept. 10.

Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn has a diverse range of live shows booked for the theatre from September through November with everything from rock, country, folk, jazz, blues, indie and alternative music, to comedy and family shows as well as a speaker event.

“It’s very exciting to launch our first jam-packed season of events this fall at the Creekside Theatre,” said Donn. “Due to the smaller size of the theatre – 260 seats – we can focus on hosting more intimate events while offering the most cost-effective shows in the valley at an average ticket price of $25.”

Train Wreck Comedy hosts three shows from the comedy genre in the fall series. The Kelowna Folk Club is also working with Creekside on shows featuring Fred Eaglesmith and Jim Byrnes, and the Lake Country Art Gallery is collaborating on a multi-disciplinary art, music and dance show, Oct. 27

Creekside Theatre is located on the George Elliot Secondary School campus. For more info and tickets, visit creeksidetheatre.com.