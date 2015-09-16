Okanagan Screen Arts Society gains members

The historical Vernon Towne Cinema is home to the new Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

With 11 films already shown, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society (OSA) is steadily growing, with 50 anticipated members expected to join the group by its next screening.

Using a successful formula of off-beat films such as Edwearde, Swiss Army Man, and Frank Zappa: In His Own Words, the OSA’s next contribution to Monday Night at the Arts at the Vernon Towne Cinema is Raiders: Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made, Aug. 29.

As membership approaches 50, enough volunteers have come forward to enable the formation of the group’s first board of directors. Board members include president Cathleen Christensen, secretary Susan Hodgson and treasurer Ron Griffin.

As soon as the new B.C. Societies Act has been finalized, they will steer the society into full incorporation.

Meanwhile, there are still openings for volunteers such as bartenders, a graphic designer, a writer, and speakers to research and introduce the films to audiences.

Members who want to help are asked to make themselves known at the theatre, and the next volunteer meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Membership benefits include discounts on all OSA tickets, with private morning screenings proposed.

The OSA will also be running next year’s Oscars live from Hollywood, and a special group will be needed to arrange this.

So far, Jim Elderton and Gerry Sellars have introduced all the films. On Monday, the proposed presenter is Matt McDowell, a filmmaker who teaches at the CATO film school in Kelowna.

Raiders: Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made will be shown at at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. at the Towne Cinema. Advance tickets are available at the theatre and Bean Scene.