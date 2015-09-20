Cowboy Junkies to play PAC’s Birthday Bash

The Cowboy Junkies’ Peter Timmins (drummer), Margo Timmins (vocalist), Michael Timmins (songwriter, guitarist) and Alan Anton (bassist) are the headliner for this year’s 15th Birthday Bash at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Saturday, Oct. 1.

It will be an understated but memorable birthday party when the Cowboy Junkies help Vernon celebrate 15 years since the Performing Arts Centre opened its doors, Oct. 1.

This will be the first visit by the Cowboy Junkies to the centre, said the PAC’s artistic director Erin Kennedy.

“This Juno-award nominated Canadian musical group puts an alternative spin to their music, combining country, blues, folk and rock to create their unique and celebrated sound,” she said. “For more than 30 years, the band has remained true to its artistic vision to create the introspective, quiet intensity unique to the musical landscape.

“Distinguished by the haunting vocals of Margo Timmins, this Juno-nominated group has created a critically acclaimed body of original work that has endeared them to an audience unwavering in its loyalty.”

In 1985, siblings Margo and Peter Timmins joined their brother Michael Timmins and friend Alan Anton to record their blues-inspired debut album, Whites Off Earth Now!, released independently on their label, Latent Recordings.

Their second project, The Trinity Sessions, was recorded around a single microphone in a Toronto church and received enormous praise for singles including a cover of Lou Reed’s Sweet Jane and Misguided Angel.

The band has subsequently released 15 albums and gone on to sell more than five million records worldwide, earning double platinum, platinum and gold certification in Canada, as well as platinum in the U.S.

The Cowboy Junkies have toured throughout North America, the U.K., Ireland, Holland, Germany, Japan and Australia, and have earned international acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Admired worldwide for their live performances, the Cowboy Junkies were the first Canadian band to appear on Saturday Night Live.

Along with classics such as Misguided Angel, A Common Disaster, Sun Comes Up, It’s Tuesday Morning, Sweet Jane, Anniversary Song and others, the band will play music from its most recent album releases, Notes Falling Slow and The Nomad Series.

Tickets for An Evening With Cowboy Junkies are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for students. Visit the box office or call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469 or order online at www.ticketseller.ca.