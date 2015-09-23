Vernon artist adds and subtracts

For those students who scoffed that math would never help them in an artistic field, meet Vernon artist Lana Schuster.

Born in Regina, Schuster obtained her degree in education with a minor in fine arts from the University of Victoria.

She typically works with acrylics and her paintings are often developed through a process of adding and subtracting: painting over some areas, hosing off others, allowing some to remain unchanged, until a layered image emerges.

Members of the public can see for themselves when Schuster is featured as the artist of the month at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames gallery in Vernon.

“The first piece I saw of Lana’s was a huge impressionist acrylic portrait of her husband. I remember thinking what a beautiful painting it was. That was several years ago and she is excited to exhibit her recent body of work at my gallery,” said Nadine Wilson.

Large is Schuster’s preferred size to work in, whether the subject is landscape, abstract, portrait, or something from her garden.

She draws inspiration from artists such as Abbott, Carr, Degas, Drexler, Milne, and Rothko, and also enjoys biking and hiking with friends, gardening with her husband, and exploring the great wide open in and around the B.C. Interior.

The public can meet Schuster at an open house at Nadine’s Saturday, Sept. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Her work will be shown for the month of September.