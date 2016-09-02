Valley to host animation festival

A five-day animation and digital media festival is set to launch in Kelowna Oct. 2.

The inaugural Okanagan International Festival of Animation will celebrate the many forms of animation and digital media from around the world, with a special focus on Canada and the U.S.

Organizers have lined up renowned animator Danny Antonucci, who has worked on the film Lupo the Butcher as well as MTV’s The Brothers Grunt and Cartoon Network’s Ed, Edd n Eddy, as the event’s inaugural artistic director.

“We’re thrilled that he is working with us to help make this a first-rate animation and digital media event that will attract industry professionals and fans from around the world,” said festival executive director Anne Denman.

It will offer animated and digital media screenings that include independent and larger budget productions, blockbusters, commissioned and non-commissioned films, and student work. Screenings will be interwoven with a range of events including opening and closing galas, an awards ceremony a Nuit Blanche, and a career day, where aspiring animators and artists can have face time with world-class animation schools, studio recruiters and industry professionals, and an animation marketplace.

For more information, visit www.OkIFA.ca.