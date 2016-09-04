  • Connect with Us

Live looping artist plays Lorenzo’s

Ryan Marchand brings his live looping skills to create an orchestra sound at Lorenzo
Ryan Marchand brings his live looping skills to create an orchestra sound at Lorenzo's Café in Ashton Creek Sept. 9.
— image credit: submitted

Ryan Marchard is bringing his guitar and pedals to Lorenzo’s Café for an intimate show, Friday, Sept. 9.

On the road  the past 10 years touring North America, Europe and Egypt, Marchand uses an orchestral approach using a pedal that records and dubs sound.

He precisely arranges his equipment to create a sound-sensory listener experience.

His live-looping is much like live-mixing. Each sound is captured live. The art is in balancing the subtlest tones, equalization and volume to create a sonic spectrum and fullness comparable to recorded music.

Marchard has recorded and produced 10 albums of original music, and has worked with producers Ron Saint Germain, David Shiffman, and  Sylvia Massey. His musical style draws from funk, reggae, progressive rock, pop, roots-webpapers driven blues, and classical composition.

Lorenzo’s is located at 901 Mabel Lake Rd., east of Enderby. Cover is $10. Call 250-838-6700 to reserve a seat.

 

