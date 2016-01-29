Reading salon series begins at Bean Scene in Vernon

Vernon scribe John Lent has launched the Artists Salon Reading Series upstairs at the Bean Scene Coffee House in Vernon.

Stories are about to come to life when the Bean Scene Coffee House and local writer John Lent host the Artists Salon Reading Series.

The series launches Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. with Vernon writer Hannah Calder, who just released her second novel, Piranesi’s Figures, and Vancouver poet Timothy Shay, whose new book, The Dirty Knees of Prayer, was released in March.

“We are launching what we hope will be a vibrant, well-attended reading series in Vernon in order to draw readers, writers, and students and teachers of Canadian readers and Canadian writers together in an experience that includes both performance of writing and discussions of the writing process,” said series host Lent, a published novelist, poet and retired writing professor and regional dean at Okanagan College.

Lent has selected the readers for the series, which will consist of two readings this fall, and two readings after Christmas.

“Our hope is to feature the writing of two Canadian writers per evening by asking them to give a 30-minute reading from their work, then participate in a discussion regarding the writing life and the writing process,” said Lent. “The long-term goal of this reading series is to grow a great and permanent performance venue for significant, exciting artists –writers, visual artists, musicians– a significant and needed piece of infrastructure that will support writers and students of writing in the Okanagan Valley.”

The series takes place in the artists salon on the second floor of the Bean Scene coffee house, downtown Vernon. Cost to attend the series is $10 ($5 for students).

“These funds will be added to the funds we are raising for this series, and some anonymous funds that have been donated by some incredibly committed members of the reading public,” said Lent.

Other writers scheduled for the series include Francie Greenslade and Sean Johnston Nov. 14, Jay Ruzesky and Laisha Rosnau Feb. 22, and Dennis Cooley and Jake Kennedy March 22.