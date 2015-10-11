Reel Reviews: Another misspent childhood plagues Morgan

A risk assessment consultant (Kate Mara) is sent in from corporate to determine whether the L9 project should continue or be terminated.

The L9 project is a bio-engineered, genetically advanced humanoid child named Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) living a secret life in a secret lab in the woods. Morgan is just beginning to understand her power and purpose, not quite in control of either to the detriment of those around her.

We say, “Morgan is merely acceptable.”

TAYLOR: This film has every reason to succeed. It’s from talented stock (director Luke Scott is the son of Ridley Scott). It’s a fun sci-fi premise and there are room for surprises.

Although well executed and interesting to watch, Morgan falls apart about halfway through when the story part of the film concludes. Up to that point the audience is on a discovery of who (or what) Morgan is. Characters get to know each other and we them, by way of odd behaviour and exposition. Then, just as we start getting to the meat of the matter, “Are we or are we not dealing with some kind of monster?” Morgan answers, immediately and with the greatest of ease. It changes the film.

HOWE: Take the Jason Bourne series and add Ex-Machina, put them in a bowl, mix them up and you get Morgan. Well that’s what you should have received; instead we get this. It’s not that Morgan is a bad movie, far from it. It’s just that it gets a little too predictable for my liking.

When we meet Mara’s character for the first time, you say to yourself, “hang on something about her isn’t quite right.” Now if the filmmakers kept her secret covered from us and explored more personality, it would have worked better. Saying that, Taylor-Joy does a nice job portraying Morgan, the humanoid killing machine that she is.

TAYLOR: For the most part I enjoyed the film. Excluding the major turning point halfway through, which I believe is just lazy writing, turning what should have been a thinker into a disposable, popcorn flick, the film is, well, merely acceptable. That’s not nearly as dreary as it sounds. Morgan didn’t annoy me. It just didn’t impress. The last half of this film could have been completed in a 90-second montage of snappy violence and we would have a fantastic 45-minute film. Alternatively, as you say Mr. Howe, the filmmakers could have moved the reveal of Morgan’s true nature to later in the movie. Either way, these are not the films we saw.

HOWE: The film itself looks beautiful. Some of the shots look like they could have been filmed around here. In fact, the film was shot in Ireland. The picture is pretty dark and bleak; no bright vivid colours giving it an ominous feel. Its eerie soundtrack gives the film a foreboding feel. It is just a pity that the storyline wasn’t as strong as the backdrop.

– Taylor gives Morgan 2.5 scales out of 5.

– Howe gives it 2.5 injections out of 5.

