Let there be light in Armstrong

Joyce Upex's Flowing to Kalamalka is one of 65 paintings by members of the North Okanagan chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists in the exhibition, Let There be Light, opening at the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Art Gallery.

The North Okanagan Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA) is opening its group member exhibition, Let There Be Light, at the Armstrong- Spallumcheen Art Gallery.

The exhibition and sale features 65 intriguing and beautiful light-filled paintings by chapter artists, who hail from Salmon Arm to Oyama and east to Cherryville.

“The phrase Let There be Light has been around for centuries. Whether taken literally or metaphorically, it offers a wide range or ways for artists to visually present light in interesting, exciting and engaging ways,” reads the FCA chapter’s website, northokanaganfcaartists.com.

The work, in all mediums and sizes, will be featured in both rooms at the Armstrong gallery, located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd., with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibition continues to Oct. 3.