Contenders perform annual tour in the Okanagan

The Contenders, Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy, return to the Okanagan this fall for their 15th annual tour.

They are the boys of rhythm and as Canadian as they come.

The Contenders (folk and country legends Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard) have been touring and recording together the past 15 years and have delighted audiences across Canada with their distinct western/roots/folk-style of music that champions vanishing values and the frontier spirit.

The Juno Award winners, Country Music Hall of Famers and recipients of The Order of Canada bring their unique brand of humour, authenticity and sincerity for their annual tour of the Okanagan.

“They will lift your spirit, touch your soul and leave you grinnin’ from ear to ear, guaranteed,” said tour producer Ken Smedley. “Get your tickets early to this evening of laughter and songs to fill your hearts.”

The Contenders will perform on the following dates at the following venues:

– Friday, Oct. 28 @ 7:30 p.m. - Zion United Church Hall, Armstrong - Tix @ Chocoliro - Ph, 250-546-2886

– Sat. Oct. 29 @ 7:30 p.m. - Creekside Theatre, Lake Country - Ph. 250-766-9309 for Tix Info & Resevations

– Sun. Oct. 30 @ 7:30 p.m. - Lorenzo's Café, Ashton Creek Ph. 250-838-6700 for Reservations

– Tues. Nov 1 @ 7:30 p.m. - The Barking Parrot Lounge, Penticton - Tix at The Dragon's Den - Ph. 250- 492-3011

– Wed. Nov. 2 @ 7:30 p.m. - Centre Stage, Summerland - Tix @ Martin's Flowers - Ph. 250-494-5432

– Thurs. Nov. 3 @ 7:30 p.m. - Carlin Hall, Tappen - (Special Guests: Blu & Kelly Hopkins) Tix @ Acorn Music - Ph. 250-832-8669

– Friday, Nov. 4 @ 7:30 p.m. - O.K. College Campus Theatre, Vernon - Tix @ The Bean Scene - Ph. 250-558-1817

– Sat. Nov. 5 @ 7:30 p.m. - Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops - Tix @ Kamloops LIVE Box Office - Ph. 250-374-5583