Children's theatre actress returns home to make Music Together

Vernon-raised musical theatre performer and instructor Amelia Sirianni (centre) leads children and their families in song and dance at Polson Park recently as part of her Itsy Bitsy Music Together class.

Just like the Itsy Bitsy spider, Amelia Sirianni has climbed back to her hometown to share her love of music and movement with young children.

Sirianni, who has embodied some well-known children’s characters in national musical theatre productions, has returned to Vernon to lead her Itsy Bitsy Music Together class.

Music Together is an internationally recognized program for pre-schoolers and their parents/caregivers to learn music through tactile means.

“I am excited to be back in my hometown to share this amazing program with young families,” said Sirianni. “We introduce children to the pleasures of producing music instead of passively consuming it from iTunes or TV.”

Sirianni left Vernon 14 years ago to study musical theatre at the Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts in Toronto. After graduating, she worked and toured as an actor and singer around North America. Her most notable role was playing Deedee Doodle in the national touring stage production of popular kids TV show, The Doodlebops. She also played Strawberry Shortcake in the musical showcase Strawberry Shortcake and Friends.

Sirianni is offering a free trial class of her Itsy Bitsy Music Together class at Accentz Dance Studio (located in the lower level of the Okanagan College of Massage Therapy) Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. More info is at itsybitsymusictogether.com