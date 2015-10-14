Emily Carr professors show Rightside Up at Vernon's Headbones

Landon Mackenzie works in her Vancouver studio in preparation for her exhibition, Rightside Up, with ceramics artist Paul Mathieu. The exhibition opens at Headbones Gallery in Vernon Sept. 16.

Headbones Gallery is showing the works of respected Vancouver artists Landon Mackenzie and Paul Mathieu in the exhibition Rightside Up.

“Rightside Up reinforces the scope made possible when two artists with evident mutual affection and respect for the other’s works exhibit in tandem while in turn their works inspire others,” said Headbones owner Julie Oakes. “Informed and confident, each artist maintains a mature practice that helps us to override the cacophony of modern dissonance.”

Recipient of the Ian Wallace Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2009, Mackenzie teaches at Vancouver’s Emily Carr University of Art and Design and is no stranger to the Okanagan.

Her exhibition, Parallel Journey: Works on Paper (1975–2015), curated by Liz Wylie, showed at the Kelowna Art Gallery in Oct., 2015 to mid-January, 2016.

“Her accomplishments are formidable and her work can be seen in significant collections,” said Oakes. “The Vancouver Art Gallery exhibited Emily Carr and Landon Mackenzie: Wood Chopper and the Monkey, Sept. 2014 to April, 2015 – two female artists whose waves cannot be ignored.”

Mathieu is also an international presence in the art world. Recognized for his work in ceramics, he also teaches at Emily Carr.

Mathieu’s connection to Headbones comes through Oakes’ recent exhibition, Awestruck Calendar of Ecology at The Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

“He was exhibiting another porcelain and digital photography project, Flower Vases with Flowers in a Vase, at the same time,” said Oakes.

Headbones is exhibiting 12 of Mathieu’s Kiss Bowls, works made in Jingdezhen, China.

Rightside Up opens at Headbones Gallery, located at 6700 Old Kamloops Rd., Friday, Sept. 16 with a public reception from 6-8 p.m., with both artists in attendance. Call 250-542-8987 or visit headbonesgallery.com for info.