Duo Le Mo May grows for Vernon Jazz Club show

Steve Soucy and Julie Masi perform as Le Mo Nay at the Vernon Jazz Club Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Vernon Jazz Club will get to experience first-hand the sweet, soulful sound of Le Mo Nay Saturday, Sept. 17.

The band, which normally is a duo consisting of Julie Masi (vocals and percussion) and Steve Soucy (keys and vocals) will be joined by local favourites Neil Fraser (guitar) and Scott Gamble (drums).

Their performance will feature originals as well as favourite gems like Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen), Autumn Leaves (Joseph Kosma), and Wade in the Water (John Wesley and Frederick Works).

Le Mo Nay, led by musical director Soucy, is coined as a sweet soulful treat to the senses.

Soucy, who is a five-time consecutive winner of the B.C. Country Music Keyboardist of the Year award, has been extremely busy since he moved to the Okanagan five years ago. He has played locally with The Goods, Tanya Lipscomb, Sherman Doucette, Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, and Pappa Dawg to name just a few.

Soucy can be heard on many albums and is currently creating soundtracks for local filmmakers Jim Henry and Randy Kirk.

To date, one of his most favourite projects has been recording, arranging, and learning jazz with his son, Jacob Soucy, the lucky and deserved recipient of a scholarship in 2016 by the Vernon Jazz Society.

Masi’s six-time Juno-award winning vocals have been applauded worldwide.

She first leapt onto the popular music stage in Winnipeg but later became a singer, percussionist, and co-writer for the gold and platinum selling Canadian group The Parachute Club.

Masi’s incredible talent led her to play with Alannah Myles, Dan Hill, Bruce Cockburn, David Foster, and John Oates.

Fraser has previously graced the jazz club stage with the Lent Fraser Wall trio, ShusManouche, Bill Coon, and local sax giants Doug Sonju, Sandy Cameron, and Larry Crawford. He is an instructor at Sorrento’s popular B.C. Swing Camp, a jazz camp for adults.

Gamble, a versatile drummer, tours regularly with Schellshock tribute artists and with world-class Elvis tribute singers. He is a mainstay on the Vernon Jazz Club stage and will be joining both Masi and Soucy again in January when Uptown 10 performs.

When he is not playing, Gamble can be found working as a professional 3D animator.

Le Mo Nay hits the stage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31st St.) Saturday , Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Expressions of Time and at www.vernonjazz.com with a $5 rebate at the door for members. Cash only bar.