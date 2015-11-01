Cod Gone Wild bids fare thee well to drummer ‘Rhino’

Drummer Chad ‘Rhino’ Carter plays with last local show with Vernon band Cod Gone Wild at the Caetani Cultural Centre Sept. 25.

After six years, three independent albums, countless gigs and a multitude of miles touring, Vernon band Cod Gone Wild has announced the departure of one of its original band members.

Chad “Rhino” Carter will be playing his last show with the Cods in Grande Prairie at the Great Northern Casino Oct. 14.

Citing artistic differences and the ongoing hardships of running a band in the modern era, fellow founder Andrew Mercer says the direction of the band is going forward.

“It was decided the best thing to do is to part ways with fond memories of the great music (we) two were able to create together,” said Mercer.

“It is amazing looking back on all of the wonderful things we have done together with the band over the past six years. Rhino is and will continue to be a force to be reckoned with on the drums and he will be greatly missed on stage. Roy (Kawano, bass player), Sue (Aylard, fiddler) and myself wish him all the best in his future projects, I’m sure he will do amazing things.”

Carter will remain in Vernon and says he will be putting his energy back into his graphic and landscape design business, Rhino Designs, but will still keep a toe in the music scene with yet unannounced projects in the works. Soon to be released as well will be his reality comic strip, entitled Sludge, about being in a working band told from a drummer’s perspective.

“I have enjoyed great success with Cod Gone Wild and am very proud of the accomplishments we have made over the years,” he said. “Thank you very much to all the fans that enjoyed what we do and encouraged us to keep growing and believed in us. I will look back on it all with a happy heart and wish the band much success moving forward in the future. I am sad it’s over but thrilled about what the future holds for my ongoing musical adventure. Cod Gone Wild was a great outlet for developing my original music as well as a platform for producing artwork for the albums we released. It was a place where I could always use my creativity and I am blessed to have been a part of it. I am planning on using that experience in the future assisting other musicians who lack graphics and marketing in promoting their music.”

Carter’s last show with Cod Gone Wild in the Okanagan will be at the Caetani Cultural Centre Sunday, Sept. 25. The band will be joined by the Okanagan Celtic Choir for the final installment of the Caetani Summer Music Series. The show begins at 2 p.m. and is by donation (recommended $10 for adults and $5 for students).

There is no parking available at the Caetani Centre and patrons are reminded they will have to park in the surrounding area and walk to the centre.