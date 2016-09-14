Boy George and Culture Club to play Kelowna

Get ready to sing along to Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me when one of the biggest pop bands from the ‘80s comes to the Okanagan.

Culture Club performs at Kelowna’s Prospera Place Nov. 14.

Central to the band's appeal was flamboyant frontman Boy George, whose cross-dressing and heavy makeup created an image that was completely unique on the pop scene. Born George O'Dowd, he was also noted for his biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club media exposure on both sides of the Atlantic.

Culture Club grew out of the ashes of Sex Gang Children, formed by George and bassist Mikey Craig. Drummer Jon Moss and guitarist Roy Hay came on board, and by 1981 the band had renamed.

A product of the U.K.’s New Romantic movement, Culture Club was also inspired by the music and fashion of Northern Soul, which helped to create a broader appeal.

The band became a household name in their home country in 1982 with the release of their massive hit Do You Really Want To Hurt Me. The band’s debut album, Kissing To Be Clever, climbed to No. 5 on the U.K. charts, while another non-album single Time (Clock Of The Heart’ reached No. 3.

The band’s U.S. success followed early in 1983, with the album and both singles riding high on the charts. A third single, I’ll Tumble 4 Ya, also reached the top 10.

By the time their second album, Colour By Numbers, was released in 1983, with its No. 1 single Karma Chameleon, Culture Club was one of the most popular pop groups in the world. Colour By Numbers sold more than five million copies worldwide and was in No. 1 spot for six consecutive weeks alongside Michael Jackson’s record-breaking Thriller.

However, the band's third album, 1984's Waking Up With The House On Fire, failed to repeat their earlier success with the critics and on the charts. Its lead single The War Song was their final Top 10 hit of the decade on both sides of the Atlantic.

In 1984, Culture Club won a Brit Award for Best British Group, a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, and Best British Single (Karma Chameleon). They were nominated the same year for a Grammy for Pop Vocal by Group or Duo (English rock band The Police won the award).

Culture Club was also nominated for a Juno Award for International Album of the Year. In January, 1985, the band was nominated for an American Music Award for Favourite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group Video Artist, and in September, 1985, they were nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards for Best Special Effects and Best Art Direction for their video It's a Miracle.

Tickets for Culture Club in Kelowna go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $89.50, $69.50 and $59.50 at selectyourtickets.com or call 250-762-5050.