Noah Derksen searches his way to Vernon

Singer-songwriter Noah Derksen plays his self-described genre of contemplative folk at Vernon’s Record City Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

In support of the release of his sophomore album, In Search of the Way, singer-songwriter Noah Derksen is embarking on a cross-Canada tour running from September to November.

He stops at Vernon's Record City Friday Sept. 16 for a songwriters showcase with Alex DeGrass and J. Solemn.

With a self-described genre of contemplative folk, Derksen uses the acoustic guitar to convey his thoughts, experiences and emotions in a mellifluous manner.

In Search of the Way depicts a snapshot of Derksen's musical and personal progression. Characterized by a longing for direction and purpose, the album portrays navigation through matters emotional, spiritual and all things in between.

The album’s digital distribution will officially begin Oct. 19.

In Search of the Way is a natural follow up to Derksen's debut Man That I Am (released January, 2015). With the latter encompassing a time of profound self-discovery, In Search of the Way voices a more confident display of confusion, exploring the thought of “what happens next."

Having just completed a bachelor of science (with specialization in neuroscience and oceanography) at the University of British Columbia, Derksen has embraced the long-term implications of short-term decisions within postgraduate life.

With a questioning mind, his contemplative nature can be felt through honest and poetic lyricism alongside aesthetic musical arrangements. While still maintaining the vulnerability and simplicity within Man That I Am, In Search of the Way displays Derksen's musical maturity. The largely self-produced album features some of Vancouver’s most talented up-and-coming instrumentalists, evident through warm string arrangements and lush backing vocals, among others.

Derksen was the winner of the Winter 2015 Singing Competition through Voice Council Magazine.

Vancouver country player Alex DeGrass is on his first breakout tour and will perform for the first time in Vernon with his full band .

Joining them will be Vernon songwriter, country gentleman J. Solemn.

Record City is located at 3127 30th Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.



