  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Bif Naked presents Songs and Stories in Lake Country

  • by  Lake Country
  • Lake Country  posted Sep 17, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Bif Naked is at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Nov. 4 to tell stories from her recently published memoir, I Bificus, and perform some of her favourite songs from her vast repertoire. - submitted
Bif Naked is at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Nov. 4 to tell stories from her recently published memoir, I Bificus, and perform some of her favourite songs from her vast repertoire.
— image credit: submitted

Canadian rock goddess Bif Naked is exposing all on her Songs and Stories Tour that comes to the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, Nov. 4.

The I Love Myself Today singer has just released her long-anticipated memoir on Harper Collins, titled I, Bificus.

The book is the true story of Bif’s life, which, she says, was only edited to protect the guilty.

“I have always been a storyteller, and this is my story, my truth.”

With 10 albums and a long list of hits, Bif will perform songs acoustically, combined with readings from her book. Her show promises to be an evening of racy storytelling combined with a collection of her favourite songs

Tickets are $25 each, with only 250 seats available.

“This show only adds to our already full fall season as we continue to build into the busiest little theatre in the Okanagan,” said Lake Country  cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn.

For information and tickets, go to creeksidetheatre.com or call 250-766-9309.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event