See what happens when Vernon Art Gallery opens to Art After Dark

Julie Oakes holds her glass sculptures from her Blue Tornado Redux installation at the VPAG. Oakes gives an artist talk about her exhibition at the gallery Thursday, Sept. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. The exhibit can also be seen at Art After Dark Sept. 30

The Vernon Public Art Gallery returns with its soirée-style party designed to cultivate the creative community in Vernon.

The next Art after Dark will open the art gallery at night for attendees to enjoy food, drinks, music, hands-on art activities and a chance to view the VPAG’s current art exhibitions.

“Always fresh, always new, Art After Dark keeps you entertained with a mix of activities, exhibitions, refreshments and entertainment,” said VPAG executive director Dauna Kennedy Grant. “Come and join us at the Vernon Public Art Gallery for this fun night out with your friends.”

The Sept. 30 event will feature tunes spinned by DJ SkyWryter, a video booth, and cocktails by Okanagan Spirits.

Patrons can lounge under the blue light of the Blue Tornado Redux, the current exhibition by Vernon’s Julie Oakes in the main gallery, amidst glowing columns of porcelain bats, glass birds and pillars of light.

They can also take part in the creation of a collaborative sculpture while examining Malcolm McCormick’s Object Affections, which explores the concept of paintings as objects and how they are perceived in a space.

Also on view is Lucas Glenn’s The Big Bad, sure to spark social discussion in regards to wildlife conservation and natural resource industries in Canada.

A slide show complementing the installation will also be shown.

Visitors can also browse Kelowna’s Cool Arts Society’s Bio Diverse Ability while enjoying appies compliments of the gallery, tea tastings by Teassential, and craft beer samples by Marten Brewing Co.

“This evening is a great way to get out and do something a little different on a Friday night in Vernon while enjoying and learning about contemporary art,” said Kennedy Grant.

Tickets for the Sept. 30 event are $15 each and are on sale at the gallery (250-545-3173), online at vernonpublicartgallery.com and at Teassential on 30th Avenue.

Any remaining tickets will be on sale at the door, but it is suggested to buy tickets in advance as this event sells out.

Suggested attire for Art After Dark is cocktail party chic.