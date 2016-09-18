North Okanagan Community Concerts starts its season with cello/piano duo

Cellist Yegor Dyachkov and pianist Jean Saulnier are the first performers for the North Okanagan Community Concert Association 2016-17 season. They take the stage at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Donna Wedgewood-Maynes

For the Morning Star

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association is pleased to present cellist Yegor Dyachkov and pianist Jean Saulnier for its first concert of the 2016-17 season, Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

This talented combination of technical brilliance, sensitivity and flair will entertain the audience on the NOCCA piano’s last performance prior to the introduction of its new Steinway at October’s gala concert with Ian Parker.

An inspired recitalist, chamber musician and concert soloist, Dyachkov exudes a welcoming stage presence, combined with a depth of insight and nuance. He has performed with numerous quartets, pianists, violinists, cellists and clarinetists and is a founding member of the Magellan Ensemble with violinist Olivier Thouin, violist Yukari Cousinea and pianist Saulnier.

From 2005 to 2015, he was part of Triple Forte with violinist Jasper Wood and pianist David Jalbert. His long-standing partnership on stage and on numerous recordings with Saulnier has earned the duo recognition as one of the most accomplished cello/piano tandems on the international scene.

The richly imaginative interpretations of the Dyachkov-Saulnier duo attest to an uncommon unity of thought and feeling acquired throughout their 20-plus years of musical collaboration.

Before immigrating to Montreal in 1988, Dyachkov studied for four years with Aleksandr Fedorchenko at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory and eventually with Yuli Turofsky at l’Université de Montréal.

He was later invited by Yo-Yo Ma and Sony Music to take part in the Silk Road Project, a non-profit project bringing together arts, business and science.

In 2000, he got his big break when he was proclaimed Artist of the Year by the CBC and won the Young Canadian Musician Award.

He has since performed throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Canada and the U.S., making his New York debut at the Lincoln Center in 2000, and has appeared with major orchestras in Europe, South America, and Canada, and has participated in numerous international festivals.

Dyachkov currently teaches master classes at the Schulich School of Music at McGill University, and at l’Université de Montréal when not on tour.

Saulnier leads an active career as a recitalist, chamber musician and teacher, with broad experience in both the solo and the chamber music repertoire.

He is a sought-after collaborator in Canada and abroad, speaking eloquently to the flexibility, natural playing ability, and spirit of partnership he brings to every performance.

A recipient of numerous prizes in national and international competitions, including the William Kapell International Competition, the Prix d’Europe and the Leschetizky Competition, Saulnier has been guest soloist with renowned orchestras such as the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, the Orchestre Symphonique de Québec, the Orchestre Métropolitain, the Rochester Philharmonic and I Musici de Montréal.

He is frequently heard at major Canadian music festivals and on CBC radio.

Performing with his long-time partners, cellist Dyachkov and clarinetist André Moisan, Saulnier has recorded many major works of chamber music.

He is currently associate professor in the music faculty at l’Université de Montréal, where he has been teaching for more than 20 years, and is regularly invited to give master classes and to serve as a jury member for national and international competitions, higher education institutions and government agencies.

NOCCA continues with its Rising Star performances initiated last year, featuring a cello duet with two of its NOYSE performers, Anastasia Martens and Holly McCallum, to warm up the audience for Dyachkov and Saulnier.

Season tickets for all five concerts are $125/adults, $62.50/youth (18 & under) or $40/$20 for single admission. Visit nocca.ca or Facebook for more info.