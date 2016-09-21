Lanterns to float in Shuswap River

The Shuswap River will glow when the Floating Lantern Festival returns to Enderby Sunday, Sept. 25.

Led by Runaway Moon Theatre, the lantern float has taken place on B.C. Rivers Day over the past few years with crowds from the Shuswap, Okanagan and beyond attending the event to honour the Shuswap River.

Organizers are expecting more than 100 lanterns, made by local residents as well as children from Enderby’s M.V. Beattie elementary as well as the Splatsin Shihaya and Grindrod schools.

They will be lit and set to float in the river’s current.

With the aid of kayakers and canoeists, the lanterns will be guided past the bridge near Belvidere Park to an area where they can be taken out of the river by volunteers.

Those wishing to participate or watch can meet near the bridge at 6:30 p.m. The launch begins at dusk. Those with lanterns are asked to arrive early.

Runaway Moon is offering two lantern making workshops before the event, at the Enderby library Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a last minute session at the Info Centre in Belvidere Park Sunday, Sept. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.