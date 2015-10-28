Film Into the Forest shows sisters' struggle to survive

After a massive power outage, two sisters (played by Evan Rachel Wood and Ellen Page) learn to survive on their own in their isolated woodland home.

The second film of the Vernon Film Society’s fall season is Into the Forest, showing Monday, Sept. 26 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

Directed by Canadian Patricia Rozema (I Heard the Mermaids Singing, Mansfield Park)), Into the Forest is a tense drama, adapted from the 1996 novel by Jean Hegland.

It follows two sisters (Ellen Page and Evan Rachel Wood), who find themselves isolated in a remote country house when a massive power outage throws North America into chaos.

The sisters – one a dancer practising for an upcoming recital and the other studying hard for her future exams – only gradually come to be aware that supplies are dwindling and their options are fading.

Page and Wood offer powerful and nuanced performances as young women forced to re-examine their place in the world and their relationship with the land, their home, and especially each other.

Rozema offers a fresh and potent take on the apocalyptic thriller, exposing the vulnerabilities of our modern world, while bringing a humanistic approach to her film’s fearsome vision of the future.

“It is the kind of film that will not only stick with you, it will even make you think,” said Peter Sobczynski, with RogerEbert.com.

The film screens Sept. 26 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $7 (cash only) available at the theatre and the Bean Scene one week ahead. The film is rated 14A for sexual violence.