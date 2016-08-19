Stork Report: New Arrivals

Parents share their baby joy in the Stork Report.

July 11: Born to Patricia and Willard Dwyer of West Kelowna, twin girls, named Avaya Reeve, 6 lbs. 7 oz., and Kinley Rachel, 6 lbs. 12 oz. Granddaughters for Pat and Linda Dwyer of Lundbreck, Alta.; Tom and Carine Baird of Grindrod, B.C. Great-granddaughters for Rosa Baird of Enderby, B.C.

Aug. 7: Born to Connie Kruger and Cash Hewitt of Vernon, a girl, 9 lbs. 6 oz., named Sarah Lee Hewitt. A sister for Jessica, 14; Cash Jr., 10. A granddaughter for Gary and Dienie Kruger of Vernon, B.C.; Tex Hewitt of Beaverdell, B.C.

Aug. 8: Born to Lee and Jennifer Owen of Vernon, a boy, named Otis Owen. A grandson for Don and Michelle Rozka of Vernon; Rose and Ray Owen of Perth, Western Australia. A great-grandson for Phyllis Rozka of Vermilion, Alta.; Henry Bandura of Calgary, Alta.

Aug. 9: Born to Brent Hawley and Nicole Morin of Lumby, B.C., twin girls, named Ella Marie Hawley, 6 lbs. 7 oz., and Peyton Leigh Hawley, 7 lbs. 7 oz. Granddaughters for Kent and Karen Hawley of Vanderhoof, B.C.; Allan Cliburn and Jackie Morin of Vernon, B.C. Great-granddaughters for Irene Morin of Vernon, Doug Hawley of La Conner, Wash.

Aug. 14: Born to Lacey and Matthew Wrobel of Kelowna, a girl, 5 lbs. 12 oz., named Zoe Ann. A sister for Felix.

Aug. 14: Born to Travis and Jessica Bucsis of Vernon, B.C., a boy, 6 lbs. 15 oz., named Jaxon Christopher. A brother for Zoey-Lynn. A grandson for Christopher Le Drew and Judi Austin, Colleen Heather, Diane Bucsis, all of Vernon. A great-grandson for Eileen and Harold Bucsis, Margaret Heater, all of Vernon.