Miller’s hard work pays off

Landonn Miller takes first place at the recent B.C. Amateur Bodybuilding Association Northern Classic bodybuilding and fitness competition in Fort St. John.

Hard work, determination and commitment have paid off for Vernon bodybuilder Landonn Miller, who took top honours at the recent B.C. Amateur Bodybuilding Association Northern Classic bodybuilding and fitness competition in Fort St. John.

In his first competition, Miller placed first in heavyweight and first place overall.

The 15th annual event was hosted by BCABBA president Ross Duncan and promoted by Fort St. John resident and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro Jeni Briscoe.

Miller competed in men’s heavyweight bodybuilding where he placed first in his category and also first overall among men’s bodybuilding competitors. He won a surplus of supplements, as well as two large trophies and a lifetime buy to the provincial level competitions.

He will be preparing this year during the off season to compete at the provincials next year in hopes of a first place and overall victory so he can become a lifetime national level competitor. He will also be competing at the national event next year shortly after the provincials.

Miller is a fitness coach and personal trainer at Vernon’s BreakAway Fitness at the Village Green Hotel.

His friend and client Janna Maderyc has high praise for her trainer, who only started in the health and fitness industry about eight years ago.

“But he just recently got serious and competitive this year,” she said. “He is soft spoken, humble and extremely knowledgeable in his field.

“Landonn has shown a great level of commitment and dedication in a short period to be able to train as hard as he did and take the titles in his first ever competition. What he has accomplished this past year can take professional athletes years to develop.”

Miller works closely with his sponsors, coach and teammates from Aesthetic Assembly and Team Ignite out of Calgary.

He is currently preparing to launch his online training website for Lift Lavish Fitness, where he will create tailored profiles, meal plans, goal setting and fitness routines for clients.

“He has many followers through social media which has spiked since his current win and title,” said Maderyc.

Follow Miller on Instagram at liftlavishfitness, on Facebook at L.T. Miller and on Snapchat at liftlavishfit.