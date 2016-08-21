Quilters take their craft on the road

Edna Longair (left), Paulette Webb, Marie Freeman-Marsh and Lyn Longair with the fruits of their labours after a quilting workshop hosted by Quilting Here and There, at Blue Hills Lavender in Armstrong.

A new tourism quilting venture has begun in the North Okanagan, thanks to Quilting For You offering workshops in mystery locations throughout the area.

“The concept took shape after spending a day visiting local tourist attractions, seeing the inherent value of many locations and searching for other suitable locations that are not typical workshop spaces,” said Susan Wilson, owner of Quilting For You in Armstrong. “Offering a day of quilting and friendship in a space that many participants may have never been to adds value to the experience.

“Personal creativity is stimulated and the benefit of exposure to the host location is immeasurable.”

Wilson said participants register for workshops and the location is revealed the day before. The recent workshop, Curvaceous Cuts, was held at Blue Hills Lavender with great reviews.

“The farm set on a hill amongst the lavender was an excellent location to learn how to cut and piece fabric without measuring, rulers or pins,” she said.

Lunch was provided and enjoyed on the patio with a constant cooling mist in the air.

“I loved taking a class in a new technique, and finding a wonderful new facility to explore,” said participant Lyn Longair. “I have already been back to Blue Hills to pick up a perfect birthday gift, and am looking forward to interesting classes in interesting places.”

Edna Longair calls it one of the most relaxed classes she has ever attended and in a particularly interesting location.

“I learned so much and it smelled so good, I think the lavender must have helped,” she said.

The next workshop, “Christmas in August,” takes place Thursday. If you are interested in a new experience or have a unique space available contact Wilson at quiltinghereandthere@gmail.com