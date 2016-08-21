Workshop gives support to family caregivers

Dr. Carole Robinson will facilitate Caregiving at Home: A Family Caregiver Decision Guide Sept. 6 and 7 in Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby. Deadline to register is Aug. 23.

“Family is whoever the ill person says it is.” It could be your family, a friend, an acquaintance, or a neighbour.

North Okanagan Hospice Society is pleased to present a two-hour workshop for family caregivers of people living with a chronic or serious illness. “Caregiving at Home: A Family Caregiver Decision Guide” will be held next month in Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby.

Many times people become caregivers without knowing what to expect. Unexpected changes or events can occur and they may be unaware of the support that is available. Sometimes people are afraid to reach out for help because they fear their loved one will be taken out of the home if they ask for help. For others, they may not wish to have strangers in their homes and try to manage on their own as best they can.

This workshop will allow family caregivers to learn about resources and to plan for caregiving early in the illness journey. It is an opportunity to gather information and network with other caregivers. Discussion will include what to expect, where to turn, who to contact when things change and caregiving becomes more challenging. Caregivers will work with A Family Caregiver Decision Guide that was developed by Dr. Carole Robinson. This guide is an effective way to plan for the expected and unexpected in caregiving.

The workshop will be facilitated by Robinson, a professor in the School of Nursing at UBC Okanagan. Her research focuses on assisting families to live well with serious life-limiting illness and at end of life. Recent projects have explored advance care planning and in-the-moment medical decision-making in cancer care. She developed the decision support guide for family palliative caregivers that she has adapted for this workshop.

“Family is whoever the ill person says it is.” If you are a family member, a friend or an acquaintance caring for, or soon to care for someone living with a life-limiting illness, then this workshop may be for you.

The workshop takes place Sept. 6 in Armstrong from 10 a.m. to noon; Sept. 6 in Vernon from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 7 in Lumby from 1 to 3 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Tuesday. To register, call Lorrianne at the North Okanagan Hospice Society at 250-503-1800, extension 104, or email lorrianne@nohs.ca.

Lorrianne Topf is learning and effectiveness leader at the North Okanagan Hospice Society.