Cancer care is the focus of workshop

InspireHealth clinical counsellor Ashley Phillips delivers a talk as part of providing cancer support workshops. InspireHealth will be providing a workshop at the People Place in September.

A supportive cancer-care workshop will be available for Vernon’s patients and loved ones.

The one-day workshop will focus on nutrition, exercise, stress-reduction and emotional support according to InspireHealth clinical director Terry Heidt.

“We want to show that this can substantially improve the quality of life,” said Heidt.

Anyone with a past or current cancer diagnosis and their support members can participate.

Dr. Lauren Lypchuk and clinical counsellor Ashley Phillips from InspireHealth will be on site.

The workshop is free, and takes place Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the People Place in Vernon.

To register, call 250-861-7125 or email info-kel@inspirehealth.ca. Registration is required, and bringing a lunch is recommended.

InspireHeath is hosting the event, after receiving a grant from the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan which allows them to host workshops in the surrounding areas.

It’s important to get to areas outside of Kelowna, said Heidt.

“Outside of the centre’s area, there’s not much in terms of support especially as we get more rural.”

InspireHeath has been active in B.C. since 1997, and has had a Kelowna centre since 2012. In 2015, they became active in Vernon.

The workshops will occur on a regular basis and are provided in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society.