Taking an awareness Walk for ALS

Murray Vatamaniuck is preparing for the Walk for ALS at Vernon’s Polson Park Sept. 11.

Over a 30-year career as a conservation officer, Murray Vatamaniuck stared down bears and cougars, and went one-on-one with poachers.

But he’s now facing his greatest adversary — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is frequently known as Lou Gehrig’s disease

“I’m not here for sympathy or pity. I’m here to get a message out,” said the 70-year-old.

His focus these days is the Walk for ALS Sept. 11 at Vernon’s Polson Park.

Vatamaniuck had hoped to raise $2,500 but he’s currently at $3,105.

“There has been more learned about ALS in the last five years compared to the entire period up to five years ago. But there’s still no treatment or cure. One of the shortfalls is funding for research,” he said.

The ALS Society of B.C. is also focused on awareness about the disease.

And Vatamaniuck admits there’s been a learning curve since his diagnosis.

“I was ignorant — what’s ALS?”

Essentially, it attacks the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body. When they fail to receive messages, the muscles lose strength, atrophy and die.

When Vatamaniuck retired as a North Okanagan conservation officer in 2003, retirement was everything he anticipated.

“I was fishing, camping and spending time with the grandkids,” he said.

But about three years ago, he began experiencing weakness. That eventually expanded to include muscle twitching and after extensive testing, specialists pinpointed ALS.

“I’ve lost quite a bit of strength. It’s a slow, deteriorating process,” said Vatamaniuck, who now relies on a walker.

Instead of dwelling on his physical changes, Vatamaniuck stays busy, including participating in the monthly ALS support group meetings in Kelowna.

He is also fixated on raising funds for the ALS Society, which has provided him with educational information, equipment loans and access to community care and counselling.

“The amount of assistance they have provided is great,” he said.

The walk takes place Sept. 11 at Polson Park, with registration at 10 a.m. and the event beginning at 11 a.m.

For information about the event and sponsorship, contact Iman Ghahremani, manager of volunteer and resource development, at volunteer@alsbc.ca or 1-800-708-3228 (local 229).

To donate specifically to Vatamaniuck, go to https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?EventID=192808&LangPref=en-CA&RegistrationID=3424362#&panel1-1

Vatamaniuck is well aware that use of his body will continue to evolve as the ALS progresses, but he insists it won’t slow him down and he will continue to embrace every day with optimism.

“I may be a victim of this condition but I can do my part,” he said.