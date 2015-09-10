Cell phone photographers invited

If you’re looking to take your cell phone photography to a whole new level, the Vernon Camera Club is a great place to start. The club starts its new season Sept. 8.

Many cell phone photographers are looking to produce photos that go beyond just “point and shoot.” Their goal is to produce photos of superior quality, excellent composition and other techniques. To this end, many seek feedback on their photos from others and if any improvements are required.

This is where the Vernon Camera Club can be of assistance. Club members are eager to share their knowledge and assist fellow photographers. Everyone is encouraged to share ideas, information, techniques, attend workshops, participate in field trips and submit photos for evaluation. Some participate in local, provincial and national competitions.

Most of all, the club offers the opportunity to expand one’s knowledge and ideas on photography in a pleasant and informal setting.

The goal of the club is to inspire members to share and learn about photography in a fun, inclusive and encouraging atmosphere. It’s just about enjoying photography.

Members include beginners, advanced and everyone in between. They use every type of camera from cell phone to SLR (single lens reflex) and a variety of post capture editing tools.

Whether you use a cell phone, tablet, a point and shoot or the latest digital SLR to create your photographs, come and see if the club is for you. Meetings are held from September to June every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon Community Arts Centre (behind the Okanagan Science Centre), 2704A Hwy 6, Vernon.

The club’s next regular meeting is Sept. 8. Visitors are always welcome. The drop-in fee is $2 for the first two meetings before deciding whether to become a member. For more details, visit vernoncameraclub.com