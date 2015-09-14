Volunteers needed to make memories matter in annual walk

Looking for a way to make a difference? The country’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias needs volunteers in Vernon.

The fun and family-friendly Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is looking for a volunteer to chair Vernon’s 2017 Walk, which takes place on the first Sunday of May. Other volunteer positions also need to be filled.

Marg Rodgers has been a volunteer walk chairperson for more than a decade.

“The personal rewards are many,” she said. “The best reward is to see residents of our community joining us on the day of the event to share that common cause. They have an opportunity to bring help and hope to those in our community facing dementia.”

It’s estimated that 70,000 British Columbians live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and that number is expected to more than double in the next generation.

Carly Gronlund, support and education coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for Vernon and the North & Central Okanagan region, said the walk plays an important role in helping local residents and caregivers whose lives have affected by dementia.

“People who volunteer can make a real difference in Vernon,” she said. “It’s so satisfying for them to know that the funds raised here help support the programs and services of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in our community.”

The 2016 walk in Vernon raised $9,444.

Next year’s walk needs a passionate and committed chair who will be responsible for leading a local committee of other volunteers.

“There is no better feeling than sharing a common cause with a group of volunteers,” said Rodgers.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. provides in-depth training, resources and ongoing support, to ensure committee leaders have the best event experience possible.

“I always tell people who are interested in joining a walk committee that it’s like baking a cake,” said Rodgers. “You have a recipe to follow. Gather the needed ingredients together in the right order. Mix in the proper order. Follow the method. Bake at the right temperature for the right amount of time and you will have results. It is just that easy.”

Candidates for the chair position should have some organizational skills, live or work in Vernon, and be enthusiastic, driven and community-minded. Other volunteers may also be needed to serve on the walk committee.

If you are interested, or would like more information, contact Melanie Munroe at mmunroe@alzheimerbc.org or 604-742-4915.

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s runs nationally each year and is Canada’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

For more information on local resources that can help you live well with dementia, visit www.alzheimerbc.org.