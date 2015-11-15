Hartley leads the way on East Hill

The W.R. Megaw House on Pleasant Valley Road is one of the stops along the Lower East Hill Heritage Walk and was built in 1894 for just $6,000.

After years of donating her time and knowledge to lead the Lower East Hill Heritage Walks, Barbara Hartley is offering one last tour on Sept. 30.

“The longtime East Hill resident and Friends of the Vernon Museum member will discuss the unique architectural styles of the lower East Hill area homes, the families who have made this their home over the years and something called ‘sympathetic development’ as you meander through the area,” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications coordinator for the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives, which is sponsoring the tour.

Upwards of 20 heritage buildings of various architectural styles are viewed, from the outside.

“From Vernon’s Court House to the W.R. Megaw house, the Vernon Community Music School to the Campbell house that sits atop 30th Avenue, the tour crisscrosses lower East Hill, followed by complimentary coffee at the museum,” said Marsh.

The walking tour, limited to 15 people, takes place Sept. 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person, available only at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives prior to the event. All proceeds from the walk will benefit the museum and its programs.

For more information, call 250-542-3142 or visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or www.facebook.com/vernonmuseum.