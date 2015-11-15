  • Connect with Us

Lifestyle

Hartley leads the way on East Hill

  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM
The W.R. Megaw House on Pleasant Valley Road is one of the stops along the Lower East Hill Heritage Walk and was built in 1894 for just $6,000. - Greater Vernon Museum & Archives
The W.R. Megaw House on Pleasant Valley Road is one of the stops along the Lower East Hill Heritage Walk and was built in 1894 for just $6,000.
— image credit: Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

After years of donating her time and knowledge to lead the Lower East Hill Heritage Walks, Barbara Hartley is offering one last tour on Sept. 30.

“The longtime East Hill resident and Friends of the Vernon Museum member will discuss the unique architectural styles of the lower East Hill area homes, the families who have made this their home over the years and something called ‘sympathetic development’ as you meander through the area,” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications coordinator for the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives, which is sponsoring the tour.

Upwards of 20 heritage buildings of various architectural styles are viewed, from the outside.

“From Vernon’s Court House to the W.R. Megaw house, the Vernon Community Music School to the Campbell house that sits atop 30th Avenue, the tour crisscrosses lower East Hill, followed by complimentary coffee at the museum,” said Marsh.

The walking tour, limited to 15 people, takes place Sept. 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person, available only at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives prior to the event. All proceeds from the walk will benefit the museum  and its programs.

For more information, call 250-542-3142 or visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or www.facebook.com/vernonmuseum.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event