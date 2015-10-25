Raise a glass to the wild things

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre hosts The Wine & Wild Things Sparkling Gala and Auction Sept. 24, and participants will have the chance to get up close to a raptor.

A glass of wine, a signature cocktail and gourmet hors d’oeuvres will all be on the menu Sept. 24 as the Allan Brooks Nature Centre hosts its 15th annual gala at Sparkling Hill Resort.

The Wine & Wild Things Sparkling Gala and Auction will benefit the ABNC and its goal to sustain and expand the educational programs it provides for youth, families and nature lovers.

“This unique reception-style event begins with an award-winning glass of Ex Nihilo Vineyard wine or signature cocktail from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, which will both be greeting guests in the Fireside Lounge,” said Christine Taylor, communications and events coordinator for the ABNC. “Attendees will be encouraged to mingle and enjoy an array of activities during the event, including a chance to win lots of great items in the silent or live auction and getting silly at the photo booth, all while enjoying an inspired selection of gourmet hors d’oeuvres.

“Later in the evening the agenda provides a comedy show, dessert buffets and more.”

What makes this fundraiser unusual is that participants will have the chance to cuddle a kangaroo joey, have their photo taken with a large snake draped over their shoulders and get up close to a hawk, as the centre teams up with local nature organizations to get guests closer to raptors and other wild things during the event.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to generate sustainable revenue and is a step toward self-sufficiency for our society,” said Aaron Deans, executive director of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, speaking of the Raptor Program partnership with the Raptors of Duncan, B.C.

The gala takes place Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the ballroom at Sparkling Hill Resort. Tickets for this black tie-optional event is $100 per guest, which includes a complimentary 2017 renewal for current Allan Brooks Nature Centre members. Tickets may be purchased online at abnc.ca. Payment for any money spent in the auction will be arranged after the evening, meaning no waiting in line at the end of your fun evening out.

With its motto, “bringing nature to life in the Okanagan,” the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is perched atop the grasslands just south of Vernon. Three lakes and five ecosystems can be seen from the centre through spectacular panoramic views of the Okanagan and its diverse ecosystems. Enjoy hands-on activities, displays and family-oriented youth camps and events.