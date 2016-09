Parents share the joyful news of their newborn's arrival in the Stork Report.

Aug. 18: Born to Craig and Brittany Meyer of Vernon, a girl, 8 lbs. 1 oz., named Nora Sophie. A sister for Hannah, 2. A granddaughter for Gord and Iona Meyer, Jake and Diane Block, all of Venon, B.C. A great-granddaughter for Ellen Meyer of Maple Ridge, B.C.; Ben Fehr of Hope, B.C.; Art and Beryle Block of Vernon.

Aug. 19: Born to Jeff and Lisa Peacock of Armstrong, B.C., a girl, 8 lbs. 12 oz., named Riley Isabelle. A sister for Carter, 3. A granddaughter for Trina and David Peacock of Grindrod, Dan and Karen Giesbrecht of Armstrong.

Aug. 20: Born to Maureen Stein and Luke Lecavalier, a girl, 8 lbs. 13 oz., named Dawsyn Elliana Lecavalier. A granddaughter for Juanita Stein, Tyrone Stein, Leo and Heather Lecavalier. A great-granddaughter for Thelma Wright and Joan McKay.

Aug. 22: Born to Devon Castanelli and Josh Long of Golden, B.C., a boy, 7 lbs. 9 oz., named Cooper James Long. A grandson for Diane Long of Humboldt, Sask.; Jeff Long of Vernon, B.C.; Brenda Aeichele, Bert Castanelli, both of Vernon.

Aug. 25: Born to Braeden and Caleeda Otter of Vernon, a boy, 7 lbs. 11 oz., named Kingston Michael. A grandson for Shawn and Donald Otter, Wayne and Corinne Zacharuk, Dean Ross, all of Vernon, B.C. A great-grandson for Dennis and Reenie Ross, Art Koselowski, all of Vernon.

Aug. 26: Born to Cody Wellington and Taylor Hoffman of Vernon, B.C., a boy, 7 lbs. 7 oz., named Parker Lee Wellington. A brother for Donney Ray, 5. A grandson for Teri Nash and Mitch Howard, Brian Hoffman, Carl Wellington, all of Vernon. A great-grandson for Jackie and Dave Nash, Kay Nash, Judy Hoffman, Shirley Wellington, Jack and Shirley Howard, all of Vernon.

Aug. 26: Born to Robert and Jasmine Scherz of Vernon, B.C., a girl, 7 lbs. 9 oz. named Teagan Teij. A sister for Finley, 3. A granddaughter for Harold and Susan Scherz of Vernon; Nicki Gill of Kelowna, B.C. A great-granddaughter for Fran and Gordon Argue, Sewa Gill, all of Kelowna.

Sept. 3: Born to Corey and Charmaine Hockman of Grindrod, a girl, 8 lbs. 5 oz. named Madison Alise. A granddaughter for Jerry and Janice Hockman, Brenda Dunlop, all of Enderby, B.C.