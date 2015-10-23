Meditation teacher returns home to Vernon

Meditation teacher Tonya Godin is offering classes at a number of locations in Vernon, including through Greater Vernon Recreation Services.

After two decades away from Vernon, meditation teacher and inspirational speaker Tonya Godin has returned home.

Registered in South Korea as one of the few internationally recognized female martial arts masters of Taekwondo, Godin is an expert in the physical embodiment of energy flow.

With her soft spoken, gentle way of being, she brings with her the power of Mayan Pyramids, the Similkameen River, South Korean mountainsides and Hawaiian volcanoes.

Seasoned in both mainstream and alternative methods of healing, Godin has found that more and more people are looking for unconventional ways of addressing imbalance and dis-ease.

“Over the years, I’ve witnessed miracles as various forms of disease, trauma and pain wash away through coming back to one’s true nature,” she said. “My focus is on helping people discover their own inner wisdom and gifts.”

Godin’s meditation and healing services can be found through Greater Vernon Recreation Services, Tidal Elements, Pottery Road Yoga Studio, and directly through her website at www.jinsheihealing.com.

“I have learned so much from our children and elders,” she said, smiling. “They know how to be at peace, know their true nature and enjoy each full moment.

“At the recent International Indigenous Leadership Gathering, (hosted by the St’át’imc Chiefs’ Council), so many elders and knowledge keepers were present, and I mean present in every sense of the word. They reminded me of the greatest gifts we hold within: ‘presencing’ and love in all its infinite forms. I look forward to sharing this with the community of Vernon. I’ve got a favourite saying, ‘Only in silence can we hear our soul.’”

Godin’s many accomplishments include competing as a Team Canada athlete in South Korea, teaching mental health awareness to first responders in Vancouver and is a past YWCA Woman of Distinction Award nominee for her dedication to active and healthy living. She is also a LomiLomi practitioner (Hawaiian traditional massage and breath work), and is a certified birthing doula.

For more information, please contact Godin at 604-813-5425 or email to jinshei.tkd@gmail.com