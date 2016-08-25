Water quality advisory lifted for North Westside

A precautionary water quality advisory has been removed for customers served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The advisory affected more than 530 properties connected to the two systems servicing subdivisions off Westside Road. The advisory was recommended Monday as a result of the power outages and reservoir drawdown related to the Bear Creek wildfire.

“With the restoration of regular electrical service, the Water Quality Advisory has been removed," said Bruce Smith, with the Regional District of Central Okanagan.