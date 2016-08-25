- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Water quality advisory lifted for North Westside
A precautionary water quality advisory has been removed for customers served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.
The advisory affected more than 530 properties connected to the two systems servicing subdivisions off Westside Road. The advisory was recommended Monday as a result of the power outages and reservoir drawdown related to the Bear Creek wildfire.
“With the restoration of regular electrical service, the Water Quality Advisory has been removed," said Bruce Smith, with the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.