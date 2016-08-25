Spallumcheen grain field goes up in smoke

Fire consumes three acres of grain on McLeod Road in Spallumcheen Wednesday night.

A significant emergency was avoided in Spallumcheen Wednesday night.

Flames roared across three acres of grain on McLeod Road at about 8:30 p.m.

“We’re really lucky because we had very little wind,” said Ian Cummings, Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire chief.

“Had there been wind, it would have been a different story. It’s pretty dry out.”

Assistance was provided by the Enderby Fire Department and the goal was to ensure the fire didn’t encroach on nearby homes and barns.

It took about three hours for the 25 firefighters from both departments to bring the blaze under control.

It’s believed the fire could have been caused by a combine cutting the grain.

“It may have been a bearing or they hit a rock creating a spark,” said Cummings.