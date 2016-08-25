Enderby seeks input on smoking in parks

Enderby officials wonder if there should be tighter restrictions for smoking in parks.

There could be tough rules for anyone lighting a cigarette or idling their vehicle in Enderby.

The Enderby and District Services Commission will launch a public consultation process to determine if there is support for enhanced tobacco control in parks.

“We want to see where people are on this issue,” said Herman Halvorson, commission chairperson and rural Enderby director.

City council recently decided to enhance the provincial tobacco control regulation by prohibiting smoking in a public space within six metres of a door or window (provincial rules are three metres). As parks fall under the jurisdiction of the EDSC, the city referred the matter to the commission.

“The public consultation process would involve a short survey that would be posted on the city’s website and social media pages and the information gathered through the survey would be reported back to the commission for consideration,” said Kurt Inglis, planner, in a report.

The EDSC is also hearing complaints about vehicles left running next to recreation facilities.

“The big thing for me is idling in front of the doors in the winter,” said Brad Case, Enderby director.

The commission is recommending that city prohibit idling within three metres of a doorway, window or air intake at a recreation facility or park structure.