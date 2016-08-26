Coldstream gives nod to rainbow crosswalk

Coldstream council has ratified a proposal to install a rainbow crosswalk on Kalamalka Road, at Kal Beach.

Motorists will be greeted with bright colours and a message of inclusivity in Coldstream.

The anticipated cost for the thermoplast paint is between $5,000 and $7,000.

“When the (2017) budget process begins, further information will come forward,” said Mayor Jim Garlick.

The crosswalk will likely be installed next spring.

No council meeting

There will be one less gathering of Coldstream politicians in September.

The Sept. 26 regular council meeting has been cancelled because a number of the elected officials will be travelling that day to attend the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria.

“We won’t have a quorum,” said Coun. Gyula Kiss.

A regular council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.

College plans ahead

Okanagan College is looking to the future.

Coldstream council has been asked to participate in the capital master planning process for the local campus.

“Once updated, the capital master plan will act as a guide to assist the college in the configuration, function and location of capital projects as they evolve and ensure these projects contribute to a sustainable teaching and learning environment for student achievement, engagement and campus life,” said Jane Lister, OC’s regional dean.

Mayor Jim Garlick and Coun. Gyula Kiss will attend an open house Sept. 14 to learn more about the planning process.