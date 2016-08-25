RCMP look for pair of suspects in Vernon traffic mayhem incident

Vernon RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects allegedly involved in a stolen vehicle incident Wednesday.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are attempting to identify and locate two suspects involved in the theft of a stolen vehicle and pursuant traffic mayhem allegedly caused by the pair.

A Vernon motorist called Wednesday at 5:17 p.m. to report that a silver car had cut him off at 39th Avenue and 12th Street in Vernon.

“It was reported that the car was driving erratically and running stop signs, was damaged and had no licence plate or back window,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

A second complaint was received from a motorist advising that his truck had been struck by the vehicle which had then fled leaving behind its front licence plate.

It was determined that the car had previously been reported as stolen.

The vehicle was subsequently abandoned in the 2200 block of Francis Road and two occupants were observed running from it.

RCMP officers attended with a police service dog unit in attempts to locate the suspects, however they were not found.

If anyone witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to investigators, they are ask to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.