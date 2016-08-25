Motorcycle passenger in critical but stable condition

A motorcyclist and his passenger suffered injuries in an accident on Highway 97 south of Vernon Wednesday. RCMP continue to investigate the accident.

Two people suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident south of Vernon Wednesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., RCMP attended to a vehicle collision on Highway 97 near the Kekuli Bay turnoff.

“The initial investigation indicates that a northbound motorcycle had attempted to slow down after northbound traffic in front of it began to slow,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“In attempts to avoid a collision with the vehicles in front of it, the motorcycle veered towards the dividing line area between the fast and slow northbound lanes, striking several vehicles as it continued northbound.”

The male driver and female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle as it came to a final rest.

Both individuals were taken to hospital. The female passenger was later transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is in critical but stable condition. The male driver sustained less severe injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident but haven’t yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.