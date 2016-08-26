  • Connect with Us

Vernon RCMP search for missing man

Joseph Bouchard has been reported missing. - Photo submitted
The Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing Maple Ridge resident.

Joseph Michel Andre Bouchard was last seen Aug. 19 at the Vernon Greyhound bus station.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine and 280 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black camp baseball cap, a short-sleeved red and white plaid shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Bouchard is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

