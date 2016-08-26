Vernon grass fire knocked down by crews

A grass fire is fuelling a warning from Vernon officials.

The fire department responded to reports of a grass fire in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

"The guys got there right away and knocked it down," said Jack Blair, Vernon deputy fire chief.

Quick action was a result of residents contacting the department immediately, and the blaze only got to be about 20-feet-by-40-feet in size.

"It's under investigation," said Blair of the cause.

It's not known if the fire is suspicious or may have been possibly started by a cigarette being thrown from a vehicle on Old Kamloops Road.

But no matter the cause, Blair wants residents to understand that conditions in the community are extremely dry.

"Be very careful. A cigarette butt will start a very big fire," he said.

"Be diligent and don't throw anything out of a vehicle window."

Blair is also urging people to report the possibility of a fire even if they aren't 100 per cent sure there is a blaze.

"We'd rather go to a false alarm (than have an emergency)," he said.