Coldstream construction stays steady

A lot of construction is taking place in Coldstream.

Construction in Coldstream remains steady.

The July statistics show that nine permits were issued by the municipality — three single-family dwellings, two additions, three swimming pools and one shed with a total construction value of $2.4 million.

That compares to 11 permits and a construction value of $713,000 for the same month in 2015.

“We’re holding our own,” said Mike Reiley, director of development services.

Total construction is two fewer dwelling units than last year.

So far in 2016, there have been 18 units approved worth $11.2 million compared to 20 units at $18.7 million during the first six months of 2015.

Coldstream’s activity comes as some adjacent communities are experiencing a significant upswing in construction.

“We’re not as dramatic as Vernon,” said Reiley.

By the end of June, the City of Vernon had issued 500 planning and building applications, up 14.7 per cent from 436 during the first six months of 2015.

However, Reiley anticipates construction will continue to expand in Coldstream as another subdivision has received approvals.