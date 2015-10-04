Calls for police service drop in Coldstream

There have been fewer callouts for the RCMP in Coldstream.

Criminals aren’t causing a major problem in Coldstream.

Second quarter statistics indicate a reduction in overall RCMP calls for service within the municipality.

“Coldstream is in very good shape,” said Supt. Jim McNamara, officer in charge of the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP.

In April, there were 107 calls for service compared to 126 during the same month in 2015, while there were 98 in May (95 last year) and 141 in June (156).

In terms of specific offenses in June, there were three assaults, two residential break and enters, two thefts from vehicles, two drug offences, three liquor offenses, one impaired driving and eight motor vehicle accidents.

There were seven thefts under $5,000 in June compared to three during the same month in 2015.

The most serious second quarter case handled by the RCMP in Coldstream occurred in April.

A male victim, who had sustained serious injuries, including a portion of his right index finger missing, consistent with it having been cut off, was located at a gas station.

The investigation determined that the man had been the victim of a home invasion at a nearby residence. He had been forcibly confined and was severely assaulted by multiple suspects. During the course of the investigation, the victim was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cocaine and heroin. The incident is still under investigation.

While overall activity was down during the second quarter, McNamara is bracing for a spike.

“I expect in the next quarter, we will see an increase in criminal code cases in the district,” he said, adding that the summer has been fairly busy.

Officers have maintained high visibility at Kal Beach to address concerns about liquor consumption and other problems.

However, more crime in nearby downtown Vernon has Coun. Richard Enns concerned.

“We’re a related community and that stuff flows out from Vernon,” he said.

McNamara admits that officers, including foot patrols, have faced challenges.

“We are doing all we can to to address the problems downtown and in Polson Park but it’s been a very busy summer,” he said.