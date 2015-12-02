Mabel Lake breakwater facing overhaul

A critical port of call for boaters on Mabel Lake could get an overhaul.

The Enderby and District Services Commission is initiating a process that could lead to the breakwater near Kingfisher being rebuilt.

“It’s a stormy area and there’s lots of waves and we want to protect the assets around the boat launch and the marina,” said Tate Bengtson, chief administrative officer.

“It’s at or past its end of life.”

A request for proposals for a design/build project is being developed and it’s possible the project could proceed some time this year.

One of the issues still to be determined is the cost.

When the project proceeds, several old docks attached to the existing breakwater will be removed.

“They are not really docks in terms of that purpose,” said Bengtson, adding the docks were installed by the previous operators of the facility before the commission took over.

“Either they were added to reinforce the dock or to absorb the waves.”

Herman Halvorson, rural Enderby director, says there is no choice but to abandon the old docks. “They are of no value to us and they are a liability issue,” he said.