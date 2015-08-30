High-speed boaters make waves on Enderby area lake

Local authorities are concerned about speed boats on Hidden Lake, near Enderby.

Hidden Lake has been discovered.

There are growing concerns about jet boats plying the waters of the lake 24 kilometres east of Enderby, and, in some cases, towing people.

“It’s an absolute no-tow zone,” said Tundra Baird, an Enderby city councillor.

“They are going into environmentally sensitive areas.”

There aren’t any official restrictions on the lake, but Baird says it’s been implied for many years that a 10-horsepower limit is in place for boats.

“This is not the spot to take a jet boat,” she said, adding that increased speeds pose a threat to other recreational users.

“It’s meant to be a quiet fishing lake.”

The Enderby Chamber of Commerce website states that Hidden Lake is, “excellent for fishing and swimming. Ice fishing in the winter is also popular. A level hiking trail encircles the lake. A boat launch and wooden docks may be found for those with canoes or small boats.”

Enderby and the Enderby and District Services Commission don’t have any jurisdiction over the lake, but Baird insists there is a need to lobby the Ministry of Environment to take immediate action.

She is calling for signs that prohibit towing and urge boaters to be respectful of the lake and its primary focus on fishing.

“It’s a beautiful asset for the community,” said Baird.